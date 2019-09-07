DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Paitan, Escalante, Negros Occidental as of 03 September 2019, 12NN

SUMMARY

On 31 August 2019 at 6:45 AM, an encounter transpired between more or less 30 terrorist NPAs and troops of 79th Infantry Battalion while conducting combat operations at Sitio Morino, Brgy. Paitan, Escalante City, Negros Occidental. The soldiers fought in a 45-minute running gun battle against the NPAs who used an anti-personnel mine in the process and eventually withdrew towards the forested portion of Sitio Sampinit of same barangay.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 206 families or 644 persons who were affected by the armed conflict in 2 Barangays in Escalante, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 206 families or 644 persons are temporarily staying in 2 Evacuation Centers in Brgy. Paitan and Brgy. Libertad (see Table 2).