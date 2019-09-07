07 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Paitan, Escalante, Negros Occidental as of 03 September 2019, 12NN

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (863.09 KB)

SUMMARY

On 31 August 2019 at 6:45 AM, an encounter transpired between more or less 30 terrorist NPAs and troops of 79th Infantry Battalion while conducting combat operations at Sitio Morino, Brgy. Paitan, Escalante City, Negros Occidental. The soldiers fought in a 45-minute running gun battle against the NPAs who used an anti-personnel mine in the process and eventually withdrew towards the forested portion of Sitio Sampinit of same barangay.

Source: DSWD-FO VI

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

There are 206 families or 644 persons who were affected by the armed conflict in 2 Barangays in Escalante, Negros Occidental (see Table 1).

II. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 206 families or 644 persons are temporarily staying in 2 Evacuation Centers in Brgy. Paitan and Brgy. Libertad (see Table 2).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.