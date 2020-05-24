DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Kidama, Matalam, North Cotabato as of 19 May 2020, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 30 April 2020 at around 5:20 AM, an armed conflict transpired between two (2) unidentified rebel groups at Purok 4, 5 and 6 in Brgy. Kidama, Matalam, North Cotabato which resulted to the displacement of certain families.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,189 families or 5,945 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 3 barangays in Matalam, North Cotabato (see Table 1).