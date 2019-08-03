03 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City as of 01 August 2019, 5PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (517.84 KB)

SUMMARY

On 25 July 2019 at around 7 AM, an encounter transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 180 families or 1,049 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 22 families or 110 persons who are currently staying at the Rogongon Barangay Hall and Kalilangan Mosque (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 158 families or 939 persons who are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.