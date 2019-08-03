DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City as of 01 August 2019, 5PM

SUMMARY

On 25 July 2019 at around 7 AM, an encounter transpired between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City which resulted to the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO X

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 180 families or 1,049 persons were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Kalilangan, Iligan City (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 22 families or 110 persons who are currently staying at the Rogongon Barangay Hall and Kalilangan Mosque (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 158 families or 939 persons who are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).