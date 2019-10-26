DSWD DROMIC Report #2 on the Armed Conflict in Brgy. Bulawan, Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte as of 25 October 2019, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 17 October 2019, an encounter transpired between Alpha Coy of 51st IB and Armed Men in Brgy. Bulawan, Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte. Which caused displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: DSWD-FO IX

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 133 families or 521 persons who were affected by the armed conflict in Brgy. Bulawan, Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte (see Table 1).

II. Status of Affected Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 125 families or 481 persons took temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 8 families or 40 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).