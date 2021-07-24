DSWD DROMIC Report #19 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 23 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 01 July 2021 at 3:37 PM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater occurred at 3:16 PM.

As of 23 July 2021 at 8 AM, Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) now prevails over Taal Volcano. At Alert Level 3, magma extruding from the main crater could drive explosive eruption. The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur. All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

Source: PHIVOLCS

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 6,135 families or 22,148 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 148 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).