DSWD DROMIC Report #19 on the Ms 6.9 Earthquake Incident in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 09 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 15 December 2019 at 2:11 PM, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Matanao, Davao del Sur (06.74°N, 125.20°E - 005 km N 72°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 3 km.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 86,548 families or 394,355 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 218 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 9,055 families or 34,673 persons taking temporary shelter in 98 evacuation centers in Region XI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 23,207 families or 99,982 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends, or in open spaces (see Table 3).