DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on Typhoon “URSULA” as of 09 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

“PHANFONE”entered the PhilippineAreaof Responsibility (PAR)on 23 December 2019 and was named “Ursula” as the 21st Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 24 December 2019, “Ursula” intensified into a typhoon as it moved toward Eastern Visayas; hence, also affecting Northeastern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas. On 28 December 2019, “Ursula” weakened into a Tropical Storm (TS) and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 783,095 families or 3,267,915 persons are affected in 3,073 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA (see Table 1)

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 932 families or 3,918 persons takingtemporary shelterin 103 evacuation centers in Regions VI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 7,199 families or 34,492 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).