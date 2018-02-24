DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 23 February 2018, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 11 February 2018, 1100H, a Tropical Storm with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The Tropical Storm, Sanba, was locally named “Basyang”.

It dissipated into a Tropical Depression and left the PAR on 16 February 2018, 1100H.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Sever Weather Bulletin

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

60,687 families or 254,859 persons were affected in 545 barangays i n Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers:

A total of 333 families or 1,405 persons are currently staying inside 3 evacuation centers in Region CARAGA (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers:

There are 8,414 families or 37,921 persons staying with families/friends in Region CARAGA (see Table 3, Annex C for details).