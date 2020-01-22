DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 22 January 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM on 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 7:30 PM advisory on the same day, the agency reiterated total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at highrisk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius from the main crater. PHIVOLCS warned that areas in the general north of Taal Volcano to stay alert against effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 71,775 families or 282,237 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano phreatic eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).