DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on Severe Tropical Storm "VINTA" (TEMBIN) as of 30 December 2017, 2AM

Situation Overview

On 22 December 2017, the monitored Low Pressure Area east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur has developed into a Severe Tropical Storm and was named “Vinta” (international name: Tembin). It exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 24 December 2017.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

161,628 families or 767,994 persons are affected in 1,131 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA (see Table 1; details in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 18,289 families or 89,611 persons are currently staying inside 99 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, X, XI, XII, and ARMM (see Table 2; details in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 4,555 families or 22,507 persons are currently staying with families / friends in Regions IX, X, XI, and XII (see Table 3).

Status of Damaged Houses

At present, 2,458 houses were totally damaged and 2,364 were partially damaged by the onslaught of TS Vinta in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, and X, XI and ARMM (see Table 4).

Cost of Assistance

₱22,851,836.00 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱18,020,096.00 came from DSWD and ₱4,831,740.00 from LGUs (Table 5).