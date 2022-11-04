DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 03 November 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 26 October 2022, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Eastern Visayas developed into Tropical Depression (TD) and was called "Paeng". It intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) on 27 October 2022 while moving over the Philippine Sea. It maintained its strength as it approached the Lagnonoy Gulf Area on 28 October 2022.

"Paeng" became a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) on 29 October 2022 and reached the offshore of Virac, Catanduanes. On the same day, STS "Paeng" crossed the southern tip of Catanduanes and made its first landfall in Camarines sur where it brought heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands; moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of CALABARZON and Palawan; and light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

Prior to exiting the landmass of Luzon on 30 October 2022, "Paeng" made five (5) more landfalls in: Caramoan, Camarines Sur; Buenavista, Quezon; Santa Cruz, Marinduque; San Juan, Batangas; and Sariaya, Quezon.

On 31 October 2022, Paeng weakened into TS and exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:10 PM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA II.

Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,163,120 families or 4,709,246 persons are affected in 9,139 barangays in Regions NCR, CAR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, and BARMM (see Table 1).