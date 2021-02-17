DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on the Flooding Incident in Eastern Visayas as of 16 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued on 10 January 2021, the entire Visayas and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands have experienced cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Tail-end of Frontal System.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 34,691 families or 151,251 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 195 barangays in Eastern Visayas.

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 3,681 families or 13,886 persons took temporary shelter in 45 evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas.

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 43 families or 220 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends.