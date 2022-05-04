DSWD DROMIC Report #18 on the Effects of LPA as of 03 May 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 06 March 2022 at 4AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 335 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (9.4°N, 128.5°E).

Issued on 07 March 2022 at 4PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 145 km South of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 120km East of Davao City (7.2°N, 126.9°E).

Issued on 08 March 2022 at 4PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 245 km West of General Santos City, South Cotabato (5.8°N, 123.0°E).

Issued on 09 March 2022 at 4PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 45 km Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur (6.5°N, 122.0°E).

Issued on 10 March 2022 at 4 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 465 km West of Zamboanga City or 255 km South Southwest of Puerto Princesa City (7.6°N, 117.9°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 28,505 families or 120,559 persons affected in 177 barangays inRegions VIII, IX, X, XI and XII (see Table 1).