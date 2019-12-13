DSWD DROMIC Report #17 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 12 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 November 2019, “KAMMURI” intensified into a Typhoon as it slows down while moving west-northwestward. “KAMMURI” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 30 November 2019 and was named “Tisoy” as the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 05 December 2019, “Tisoy” weakened into a Tropical Depression (TD) and exited PAR. TD “Tisoy” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front is no longer affecting any part of the country. However, the Northeast Monsoon will continue to bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 470,952 families or 1,992,106 persons are affected in 4,176 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, Caraga and CAR (see Table 1).