DSWD DROMIC Report #17 on Typhoon “Quinta” as of 09 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 23 October 2020, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) east of Mindanao developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) “Quinta”. On 24 October 2020, TD “Quinta” maintained its strength while moving west-northwestward towards Bicol Region. It rapidly intensified into a typhoon and endangered Albay-Camarines Sur area on 25 October 2020. Typhoon “Quinta” further intensified on 26 October 2020 as it continues to move away from the country. Typhoon “Quinta” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and further intensified over the West Philippine Sea on 27 October 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 233,985 families or 1,012,261 persons were affected in 3,078 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII and VIII (see Table 1).