DSWD DROMIC Report #17 on the Taal Volcano Phreatic Eruption as of 21 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM on 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 7:30 PM advisory on the same day, the agency reiterated total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and additional evacuation of areas at high-risk to pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami within a 14-kilometer radius from the main crater. PHIVOLCS warned that areas in the general north of Taal Volcano to stay alert against effects of heavy and prolonged ash fall.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 71,775 families or 282,237 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano phreatic eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 39,052 families or 148,987 persons taking temporary shelter in 493 evacuation centers in Region CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 23,133 families or 90,017 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).