I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 October 2022 at 11 PM, “PAENG” continues to move further away from the country.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,120,611 families or 4,540,617 persons are affected in 8,782 barangays in Regions NCR, CAR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, and BARMM (see Table 1).