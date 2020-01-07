DSWD DROMIC Report #17 on the Ms 6.9 Earthquake Incident in Matanao, Davao del Sur as of 06 January 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 15 December 2019 at 2:11 PM, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Matanao, Davao del Sur (06.74°N, 125.20°E - 005 km N 72°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 3km.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 86,547 families or 394,355 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 218 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

Note: The increase and decrease in the number of affected persons in Davao del Sur is based on the validated report submitted by DSWD-FO XI. Thus, ongoing assessment and validation being conducted.

Source: DSWD-FOsXI and XII