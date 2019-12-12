12 Dec 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 11 December 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 11 Dec 2019 View Original
Situation Overview

On 29 November 2019, “KAMMURI” intensified into a Typhoon as it slows down while moving west-northwestward. “KAMMURI” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 30 November 2019 and was named “Tisoy” as the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 05 December 2019, “Tisoy” weakened into a Tropical Depression (TD) and exited PAR. TD “Tisoy” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front is no longer affecting any part of the country. However, the Northeast Monsoon will continue to bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 445,488 families or 1,908,158 persons are affected in 4,125 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, Caraga and CAR (see Table 1).

