DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 20 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 01 July 2021 at 3:37 PM, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano after a phreatomagmatic eruption from the main crater occurred at 3:16 PM.

As of 20 July 2021 at 8 AM, Alert Level 3 (Magmatic Unrest) now prevails over Taal Volcano. At Alert Level 3, magma extruding from the main crater could drive explosive eruption. The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as into the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited due to the hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should strong eruptions occur. All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time. Communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to remain vigilant, take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

Source: PHIVOLCS

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 5,710 families or 19,617 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in 190 Barangays in CALABARZON (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,103 families or 3,839 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 23 evacuation centers in CALABARZON (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 2,539 families or 8,888 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in CALABARZON (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

A total of 3,642 families or 12,727 persons are displaced in CALABARZON due to Taal Volcano eruption (see Table 4)