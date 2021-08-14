Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 13 August 2021, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
A total of 300,841 families or 1,163,863 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 1,056 barangays in Regions NCR, I, III, MIMAROPA, VI and CAR (see Table 1).