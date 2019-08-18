18 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 14 August 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 14 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.28 MB)

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

At 4:00 PM today, Southwest Monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon. Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms that will cause possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms that may cause possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Source: PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,982 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.