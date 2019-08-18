DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 14 August 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

At 4:00 PM today, Southwest Monsoon is affecting the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon. Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Zambales, and Bataan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms that will cause possible flash floods or landslide due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms that may cause possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Source: PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,982 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).