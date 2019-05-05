05 May 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on the Earthquake Incident in Castillejos, Zambales as of 03 May 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.08 MB)

Situation Overview

On April 22, 2019 at exactly 5:11 PM, a Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Castillejos, Zambales. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 15.02°N, 120.34°E - 018 km N 58° E of Castillejos (Zambales) with a depth focus of 10 km and with a Tectonic origin.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

3,630 families or 18,086 persons are affected in 41 barangays (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. There are 692 families or 2,962 persons who are currently staying inside 3 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. There are 951 families or 4,756 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 4,619 damaged houses; 1,155 of which are totally damaged and 3,464 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱2,806,497.50 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱2,451,423.50 was from DSWD, ₱242,574.00 was from LGU, and ₱112,500.00 was from NGOs (see Table 5).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpiles and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱2,232,962,750.20 with breakdown as follows:

a. Stockpiles

A total of 357,588 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱143,019,742.18 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱760,144,532.61.

b. Standby Funds

A total of ₱1,329,798,475.41 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱1,287,360,840.16 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.