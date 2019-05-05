DSWD DROMIC Report #16 on the Earthquake Incident in Castillejos, Zambales as of 03 May 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

On April 22, 2019 at exactly 5:11 PM, a Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Castillejos, Zambales. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 15.02°N, 120.34°E - 018 km N 58° E of Castillejos (Zambales) with a depth focus of 10 km and with a Tectonic origin.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

3,630 families or 18,086 persons are affected in 41 barangays (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. There are 692 families or 2,962 persons who are currently staying inside 3 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. There are 951 families or 4,756 persons who are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 4,619 damaged houses; 1,155 of which are totally damaged and 3,464 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱2,806,497.50 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱2,451,423.50 was from DSWD, ₱242,574.00 was from LGU, and ₱112,500.00 was from NGOs (see Table 5).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpiles and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱2,232,962,750.20 with breakdown as follows:

a. Stockpiles

A total of 357,588 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱143,019,742.18 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱760,144,532.61.

b. Standby Funds

A total of ₱1,329,798,475.41 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱1,287,360,840.16 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.