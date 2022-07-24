DSWD DROMIC Report #152 on Typhoon “ODETTE” as of 22 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 14 December 2021, the center of Severe Tropical Storm (STS) “ODETTE” was estimated on all available data at 890 km east of Mindanao (8.3°N, 134.4°E). On 15 December 2021, “ODETTE” intensified into a Typhoon as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea, east of Mindanao. On 16 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” further intensified and made its initial landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte at 1:30 PM bringing torrential rains over Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental; moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, the rest of Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.

On the same day, Typhoon “ODETTE” made another landfall in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands at 3:10 PM; third in Liloan, Southern Leyte at 4:50 PM; fourth in Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte at 5:40 PM; fifth in Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol at 6:30 PM; sixth in Bien Unido, Bohol at 7:30 PM; and, seventh in Carcar, Cebu at 10:00 PM. On 17 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” made its eighth landfall in La Libertad, Negros Oriental at 12 AM and finally made its ninth landfall in Roxas, Palawan at 3:10 PM.

“ODETTE” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 18 December 2021 at 12:40 PM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 3,213,932 families or 12,023,247 persons were affected by Typhoon “ODETTE” in 10,208 Barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, MIMAROPA, and Caraga (see Table 1).