DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 07 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a Super Typhoon and made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes, second landfall on Tiwi, Albay, and third landfall on Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. At 8PM on 03 November 2020 “ROLLY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 410,690 families or 1,594,813 persons were affected in 4,852 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 23,905 families or 95,700 persons taking temporary shelter in 911 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON and V

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 8,137 families or 29,924 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions V, and CAR

III. Damaged Houses

There are 96,273 damaged houses; of which, 16,948 are totally damaged and 79,325 are partially damaged