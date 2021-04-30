DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 29 April 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 16 April 2021 at around 6:20AM, Severe Tropical Storm "BISING" entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Intensified into. The rainbands of Typhoon “BISING” brought moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and the southern portion of Quezon.On 23 April 2021, “BISING” weakens into a Severe Tropical Storm and left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 25 April 2021 at around 5:40 AM.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 99,914 families or 410,895 persons were affected in 1,159 barangays in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 14,951 families or 58,431 persons took temporary shelter in 737 evacuation centers in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 24,519 families or 93,827 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Regions V and VIII (see Table 3).