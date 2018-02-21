21 Feb 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report 15 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 20 February 2018, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Feb 2018 View Original
Download PDF (454.9 KB)

Situation Overview

On 11 February 2018, 1100H, a Tropical Storm with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The Tropical Storm, Sanba, was locally named “Basyang”.

It dissipated into a Tropical Depression and left the PAR on 16 February 2018, 1100H

Status of Affected Families / Persons
58,479 families or 242,553 persons are affected in 524 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers A total of 704 families or 2,848 persons are currently staying inside 11 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

Outside Evacuation Centers There are 7,413 families or 33,917 persons staying with families/friends in Regions MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 3, Annex C for details).

