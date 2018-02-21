DSWD DROMIC Report 15 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 20 February 2018, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 11 February 2018, 1100H, a Tropical Storm with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The Tropical Storm, Sanba, was locally named “Basyang”.

It dissipated into a Tropical Depression and left the PAR on 16 February 2018, 1100H

Status of Affected Families / Persons

58,479 families or 242,553 persons are affected in 524 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers A total of 704 families or 2,848 persons are currently staying inside 11 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

Outside Evacuation Centers There are 7,413 families or 33,917 persons staying with families/friends in Regions MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 3, Annex C for details).