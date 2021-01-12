DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on Tropical Depression “VICKY” as of 11 January 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 18 December 2020, Tropical Depression “VICKY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and made its first landfall in the municipality of Banganga, Davao Oriental at around 2PM. On 19 December 2020, Tropical Depression “VICKY” made another landfall in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan and remained a tropical depression while exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 20 December 2020.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 65,445 families or 279,984 persons were affected in 367 barangays in Regions VII, VIII, XI and Caraga

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 21 families or 73 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 1 evacuation center in Region VII

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 12,007 families or 47,502 persons sought shelter with their relatives and/or friends in Region Caraga

III. Damaged Houses

There are 1,712 damaged houses; of which, 519 are totally damaged and 1,193 are partially damaged

IV. Assistance provided

A total of ₱14,440,377.38 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱13,536,065.38 from DSWD and ₱904,312.00 from LGUs