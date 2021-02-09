Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on the Flooding Incident in Eastern Visayas as of 08 February 2021, 6PM
Attachments
SUMMARY
Issued on 10 January 2021, the entire Visayas and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands have experienced cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Tail-end of Frontal System.
Source: DSWD-FO VIII
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 34,331 families or 149,451 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 193 barangays in Eastern Visayas
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Center
A total of 3,681 families or 13,886 persons took temporary shelter in 45 evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas
b. Outside Evacuation Center
A total of 43 families or 220 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends
III. Damaged Houses
A total of 1,846 houses were damaged; of which, 171 were totally damaged and 1,675 were partially damaged
IV. Assistance Provided
A total of ₱8,288,275.29 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱6,039,052.29 from DSWD, ₱1,849,223.00 from LGUs and ₱400,000.00 from Private Partners