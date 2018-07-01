DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 30 June 2018, 4AM
SUMMARY
1. Status of Affected Families / Persons
3,602 families or 13,489 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 33 barangays in Regions I, III, and CAR (see Table 1).
2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
Inside Evacuation Centers
23 families or 97 persons are staying in 2 evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).
Outside Evacuation Centers
30 families or 121 persons are staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).
3. Damaged Houses
A total of 42 houses were damaged; of which, 17 houses were totally damaged while 25 houses were partially damaged by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 4).
4. Cost of Assistance
A total of ₱193,558.36 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families/persons; of which ₱162,164.00 came from the LGUs, ₱23,044.36 came from DSWD and ₱8,350.00 from NGOs (see Table 5).