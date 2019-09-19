19 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #15 on the Effects of El Niño as of as of 18 September 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Sep 2019
EL NIÑO ADVISORY

The weak El Niño which started since the last quarter of 2018 has ended based on the final advisory issued by DOST-PAGASA on 09 August 2019. The warmer than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the tropical Pacific Ocean has weakened and transitioned into neutral levels in July. It is expected that ENSO-neutral conditions will likely persist through the remainder of the year.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 7 (Final)

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 503,012 families or 2,444,959 persons were affected in 4,265 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, and CAR (see Table 1 and Annex I).

