18 Sep 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 18 September 2018, 4AM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Sep 2018
Download PDF (1.53 MB)

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 218,492 families or 893,844 persons were affected in 3,237 barangays, 461 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers A total of 43,621 families or 162,472 persons are currently staying inside 1,782 evacuation centers in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details). All evacuation centers in NCR and MIMAROPA are already closed.

