DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on Tropical Storm “Dante” as of 17 June 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 30 May 2021 at around 3:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression "Dante" was estimated based on all available data at 835 km East of Mindanao (6.4°N, 132.7°E). On the same date, “Dante” intensified into a Tropical Storm while moving northwestward over the Philippine sea. On 01 June 2021 at around 8:30 PM, “Dante” made its first landfall in Sulat, Eastern Samar. On 02 June 2021, it made another landfall in Cataingan, Masbate at 1:00 AM, third in Balud, Masbate at 3:30 AM, fourth landfall over Romblon, Romblon, fifth landfall over San Agustin, Romblon at 8:50 AM, sixth landfall over Pola, Oriental Mindoro at 2:00 PM, seventh landfall in Tingloy, Batangas at 7:20 PM and lastly, “Dante” made its eighth landfall in Calatagan, Batangas at 8:00 PM. On 04 June 2021, Tropical Storm “Dante” left Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and decelerated while moving north northeastward towards southern Taiwan. However, on the same day, Tropical Storm “Dante” reentered PAR as it weakened into Tropical Depression. On 05 June 2021, “Dante” left the PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 32,809 families or 137,797 persons were affected in 534 barangays in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII and Caraga (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 73 families or 333 persons currently taking temporary shelter in four (4) evacuation centers in Regions VI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There were 5,587 families or 23,216 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions CALABARZON, V, VI VIII, XII and CARAGA (see Table 3).