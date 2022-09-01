DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA as of 01 September 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

On 21 August 2022, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Aparri, Cagayan developed into Tropical Depression “Florita”.

On 22 August 2022, “Florita” intensified into Tropical Storm while moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea.

On 23 August 2022, “Florita” further intensified into Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving north northwestward towards the area of Isabela-Cagayan. On the same day at 10:30 AM, STS “Florita” made landfall over Maconacon, Isabela bringing heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the northern portion of Aurora, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of CALABARZON.

On 24 August 2022, STS “Florita” accelerated west northwestward and has exited Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 53,168 families or 207,731 persons are affected in 655 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, NCR, and CAR (see Table 1).