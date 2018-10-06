DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 05 October 2018, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At around 6:00 AM on 20 September 2018, a massive landslide affected an estimated 80.12-hectare area in Sitio Sindulan, Brgy. Tinaan in Naga City, Cebu. Disaster managers said the rains may have contributed in softening the ground soil causing the sloped land to collapse. However, some residents have also pointed on the ongoing quarrying operations in the area.

Source: DSWD Field Office VII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,972 families or 8,252 persons were affected in 5 barangays in City of Naga, Cebu.

II. Assistance Provided

• The City Government of Naga provided bread and coffee in the morning of 20 September 2018; food/hot meals are being served at the evacuation sites that are still open. Lunch provision came from Apo Cement, KEPCO, Provincial Board Member Yuli Daan and city government.

• Food from PSWDO for the evacuees and survivors were also distributed

• To date, DSWD has already extended relief support and financial assistance worth ₱5,237,204.28.