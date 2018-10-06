06 Oct 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 05 October 2018, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At around 6:00 AM on 20 September 2018, a massive landslide affected an estimated 80.12-hectare area in Sitio Sindulan, Brgy. Tinaan in Naga City, Cebu. Disaster managers said the rains may have contributed in softening the ground soil causing the sloped land to collapse. However, some residents have also pointed on the ongoing quarrying operations in the area.

Source: DSWD Field Office VII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,972 families or 8,252 persons were affected in 5 barangays in City of Naga, Cebu.

II. Assistance Provided

• The City Government of Naga provided bread and coffee in the morning of 20 September 2018; food/hot meals are being served at the evacuation sites that are still open. Lunch provision came from Apo Cement, KEPCO, Provincial Board Member Yuli Daan and city government.

• Food from PSWDO for the evacuees and survivors were also distributed

• To date, DSWD has already extended relief support and financial assistance worth ₱5,237,204.28.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.