DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on the Flooding Incident in Eastern Visayas as of 05 February 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

Issued on 10 January 2021, the entire Visayas and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands have experienced cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Tail-end of Frontal System.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 34,331 families or 149,451 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 193 barangays in Eastern Visayas (see Table 1).