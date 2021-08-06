DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 05 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 30 July 2021 at 11 AM: In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, and Pampanga. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 28

II. Status of Affected Areas and Populatio

A total of 193,867 families or 760,032 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 911 barangays in Regions I, III, NCR, CAR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, VI and VIII (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 799 families or 2,770 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 74 evacuation centers in Regions I, III, CALABARZON, VI, VIII and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 7,893 families or 35,468 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III, CALABARZON, VI and CAR (see Table 3).