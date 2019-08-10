DSWD DROMIC Report #14 on the Earthquake Incident in Itbayat, Batanes as of 07 August 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 27 July 2019 at 4:16 AM, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Itbayat, Batanes (20.90°N, 121.85°E - 012 km N 04°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 12 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Batanes.

At 3:00 PM today, the eye of TYPHOON "HANNA" {LEKIMA} was estimated based on all available data at 600 km East of Basco, Batanes (21.0°N, 127.7°E) with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 15 km/h. Meanwhile, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 325°km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.0°N, 117.3°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting the whole country.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,025 families or 2,982 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 5 barangays in Itbayat, Batanes (see Table 1).