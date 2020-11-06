DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 06 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a Super Typhoon and made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes, second landfall on Tiwi, Albay, and third landfall on Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. At 8PM on 03 November 2020 “ROLLY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 312,583 families or 1,197,888 persons were affected in 4,318 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 33,767 families or 135,250 persons taking temporary shelter in 1,221 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 10,404 families or 37,191 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR