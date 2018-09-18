DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 17 September 2018, 10PM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 170,607 families or 694,339 persons were affected in 3,064 barangays, 455 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers A total of 43,827 families or 160,901 persons are currently staying inside 1,789 evacuation centers in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details). All evacuation centers in MIMAROPA are already closed.