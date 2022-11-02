DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 01 November 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 October 2022 at 11 PM, “PAENG” CONTINUES TO MOVE FURTHER AWAY FROM THE COUNTRY.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

Tonight through tomorrow: Light to moderate with at times heavy rains remains possible over MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zambales and Bataan due to the trough of PAENG. Under these conditions, except in areas with significant antecedent rainfall or those still experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, flooding and rain-induced landslides will continue subsiding.

Severe Winds:

Strong to gale-force winds associated with the Northeast Monsoon enhanced by PAENG may be experienced in Batanes tomorrow, though such conditions will likely subside by Wednesday.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over most seaboards of Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #17 issued at 5:00 PM today.

PAENG may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.0 m) over the western seaboard of Visayas. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

This tropical cyclone will continue tracking north northwestward until tomorrow before turning northwestward on Wednesday and west northwestward on Thursday while approaching the coast of southern China. PAENG may reach typhoon category within 12 hours. However, a weakening trend due to cooler seas and increasingly unfavorable atmospheric conditions may begin by tomorrow evening or on Wednesday.

The center of Severe Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data at 455 km West of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (OUTSIDE PAR) (18.3 °N, 116.2 °E) moving North Northwestward at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 910,256 families or 3,730,251 persons are affected in 7,138 barangays in Regions NCR, CAR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, and BARMM (see Table 1).