19 Feb 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on Tropical Storm “BASYANG” (I.N. SANBA) as of 18 February 2018, 6PM

Government of the Philippines
Situation Overview

On 11 February 2018, 1100H, a Tropical Storm with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The Tropical Storm, Sanba, was locally named “Basyang”.

It dissipated into a Tropical Depression and left the PAR on 16 February 2018, 1100H.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Sever Weather Bulletin

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

57,192 families or 238,068 persons are affected in 517 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 844 families or 3,771 persons are currently staying inside 19 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, VII, and CARAGA (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 6,325 families or 29,680 persons staying with families/friends in Regions MIMAROPA and CARAGA (see Table 3).

3. Damaged Houses

At present, there is a total of 1,279 damaged houses; of which, 284 houses are totally damaged and 995 are partially damaged in Regions VI, VIII, and CARAGA, due to TS Basyang (see Table 4).

4. Cost of Assistance

₱ 8,352,353.58 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱4,929,860.58 came from DSWD and ₱3,422,493.00 from LGUs (see Table 6).

