DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on the Landslide Incident in Naga City, Cebu as of 04 October 2018, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At around 6:00 AM on 20 September 2018, a massive landslide affected an estimated 80.12-hectare area in Sitio Sindulan, Brgy. Tinaan in Naga City, Cebu. Disaster managers said the rains may have contributed in softening the ground soil causing the sloped land to collapse.

However, some residents have also pointed on the ongoing quarrying operations in the area.

Source: DSWD Field Office VII

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,972 families or 8,252 persons were affected in 5 barangays in City of Naga, Cebu.

Source: DSWD Field Office VII

II. Assistance Provided