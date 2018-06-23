23 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 23 June 2018, 7AM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Jun 2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 4:00 AM today, Southwest Monsoon affecting the western section of Northern Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

3,599 families or 13,477 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 30 barangays in Regions I, III, and CAR (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers

64 families or 267 persons are currently staying in 3 evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers

30 families or 121 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).

3. Damaged Houses

There was a total of 39 damaged houses; of which, 16 houses were totally damaged while 23 houses were partially damaged by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 4).

4. Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱175,702.04 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families/ persons; of which ₱162,164.00 came from the LGU, ₱5,188.04 came from DSWD and ₱8,350.00 from NGOs (see Table 5).

