DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 10 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 295,216 families or 1,151,272 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 1,027 barangays in Regions NCR, I, III, MIMAROPA, VI and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,283 families or 4,892 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 92 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, III, and VI (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 59,844 families or 234,742 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I, III, VI and CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 61,127 families or 239,634 persons displaced in Regions NCR, I, III, VI and CAR (see Table 4).