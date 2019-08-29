DSWD DROMIC Report #13 on the Effects of El Niño as of 28 August 2019, 6PM

EL NIÑO ADVISORY

The weak El Niño which started since the last quarter of 2018 has ended based on the final advisory issued by DOST-PAGASA on 09 August 2019. The warmer than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the tropical Pacific Ocean has weakened and transitioned into neutral levels in July. It is expected that ENSO-neutral conditions will likely persist through the remainder of the year.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 7 (Final)

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 500,588 families or 2,432,839 persons were affected in 4,198 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga and CAR (see Table 1 and Annex I).