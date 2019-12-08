DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 07 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 November 2019, “KAMMURI” intensified into a Typhoon as it slows down while moving west-northwestward. “KAMMURI” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 30 November 2019 and was named “Tisoy” as the 20th Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 05 December 2019, “TISOY” weakened into a Tropical Depression and exited PAR. Tropical Depression TISOY is no longer directly affecting the country. However, heavy rains may still be experienced over most of Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao due to the combined effects of the surge of Northeast Monsoon and the Tail-End of a Cold Front. This rainfall may trigger flooding and landslides in highly susceptible areas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 320,006 families or 1,397,330 persons are affected in 2,381 barangays in Regions III, V, VIII, Caraga and CAR (see Table 1).