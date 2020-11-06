DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 05 November 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2020, Typhoon “ROLLY” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). TY “ROLLY” intensified into a Super Typhoon and made its first landfall over Bato, Catanduanes, second landfall on Tiwi, Albay, and third landfall on Lobo, Batangas on 01 November 2020. At 8PM on 03 November 2020 “ROLLY” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 306,659 families or 1,175,546 persons were affected in 4,229 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 33,832 families or 135,488 persons taking temporary shelter in 1,225 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and V

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 12,542 families or 47,601 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR