DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 17 September 2018, 2PM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons A total of 163,412 families or 665,806 persons were affected in 2,986 barangays, 451 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers A total of 51,894 families or 196,397persons are currently staying inside 1,912 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details). All evacuation centers in MIMAROPA are already closed.