DSWD DROMIC Report #12 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 25 April 2021, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued at 11 AM, 25 April 2021, "BISING" transitions into an Extratropical Cyclone and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Track and Intensity Outlook

“BISING” left the PAR at 5:40 AM today.

At 8 AM today, "BISING" transitioned into a gale-force Extratropical Cyclone. Hazards affecting coastal waters

In the next 24 hours, under the influence of an extratropical cyclone outside PAR, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 m) and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

At 10 AM today, the center of the Extratropical Cyclone (formerly "BISING") was estimated based on all available data at 1,500 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR) (21.8°N, 136.3°E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 99,914 families or 408,095 persons were affected in 1,159 barangays in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 14,951 families or 58,431 persons took temporary shelter in 737 evacuation centers in Regions II, V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 2)

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 24,519 families or 93,827 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in Regions V and VIII (see Table 3).